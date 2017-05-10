Cyclist rides for HIV/AIDS

Cyclist rides for HIV/AIDS

Former Blackfoot resident Michael Peterson will participate in the 2017 AIDS Lifecycle bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles June 3 and 4 to raise money for the life-saving services offered by San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. "I found out that I was HIV positive 10 years ago," Peterson said.

