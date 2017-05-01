Criminal laws fail to deter transmission of AIDS virus

More than 30 years since the first criminal laws were enacted in the United States to try to prevent the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus , a new study suggests that the regulations have failed to slow transmission of the deadly virus. The laws impose criminal penalties on people who know they have HIV and engage in behaviors such as sexual activity or needle sharing that might transmit the virus to others, without disclosing their infection status.

