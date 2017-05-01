Criminal laws fail to deter transmission of AIDS virus
More than 30 years since the first criminal laws were enacted in the United States to try to prevent the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus , a new study suggests that the regulations have failed to slow transmission of the deadly virus. The laws impose criminal penalties on people who know they have HIV and engage in behaviors such as sexual activity or needle sharing that might transmit the virus to others, without disclosing their infection status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC