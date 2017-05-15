Court dissolves 4-yr-old marriage over HIV status

A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, high court sitting in Maitama, yesterday, nullified a four-year-old marriage between Mr. Ugochukwu Eke and Uchenna Eke because the wife concealed her HIV status before marriage. The judge, Justice Jude Okeke, in his judgment, held that the petitioner's evidence had been accepted since the woman did not file any protest contradicting the facts.

