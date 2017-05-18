Compulsory HIV test: Adamawa Assembly commences public hearing
The Adamawa House of Assembly has commenced public hearing on a law to provide for compulsory HIV and genotype test for couples before marriage. The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, made this known at the opening ceremony of the hearing on Friday in Yola.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC