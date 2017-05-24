City celebrates Aids International Candlelight memorial
Rainbow Barracks set up a two-day human immunodeficiency virus testing hub in Malcolm Square for the celebration and advocacy. Bootz Yabut Jr. said they have at least tested 2,600 individuals in the different establishments like bars and parlor shops in the city where 50 individuals resulted positive in their tests when they have started advocating free HIV testing since last year.
