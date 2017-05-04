Charlie Sheen is 'feeling fantastic' after drug trial
Actor Charlie Sheen declares he had symptoms of dementia after taking his HIV medication, which have largely disappeared after he took part in trials for a new drug The actor revealed his HIV diagnosis in November 2015. He has revealed that the drug, known as PRO-140 has made an incredible difference to his quality of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC