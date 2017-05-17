Charlie Sheen effect? 'Record levels' of STD testing followed actor's HIV confession
He's been labelled a bad boy and womanizer, but what about a champion for public health and sexual education? On Nov. 17, 2015, Charlie Sheen told the world he was HIV-positive during an interview on NBC's Today Show . Now, almost two years later, researchers say the actor may have inadvertently shed light on testing and practicing safe sex: "record levels" of HIV testing followed his confession.
