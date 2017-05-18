Cannes' Breakout 120 Beats Per Minute...

Cannes' Breakout 120 Beats Per Minute Marries AIDS Activism With the Personal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

An important film about the HIV/AIDS crisis has taken the Cannes Film Festival by storm. Director Robin Campillo has channeled his experience as an activist with ACT UP in the early '90s into his narrative docudrama 120 Beats Per Minute , which chronicles the life-saving work of ACT UP while also depicting the personal trauma the AIDS epidemic inflicted on individual lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Apr 25 Anon 2
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Apr 25 Anon 5
HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating Apr 24 STD Dating 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC