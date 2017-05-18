Cannes' Breakout 120 Beats Per Minute Marries AIDS Activism With the Personal
An important film about the HIV/AIDS crisis has taken the Cannes Film Festival by storm. Director Robin Campillo has channeled his experience as an activist with ACT UP in the early '90s into his narrative docudrama 120 Beats Per Minute , which chronicles the life-saving work of ACT UP while also depicting the personal trauma the AIDS epidemic inflicted on individual lives.
