Brian May claims AIDS cost Freddie Mercury most of his foot
The Queen frontman died in 1991 from AIDS-related pneumonia and guitarist Brian, 69, revealed that Freddie - who was 45 when he passed away - suffered terribly with the disease. Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, he said: "The problem was actually his foot - and, tragically there was very little left of it.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|7 min
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
