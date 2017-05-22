Brian May claims AIDS cost Freddie Me...

Brian May claims AIDS cost Freddie Mercury most of his foot

Read more: Loudon County News

The Queen frontman died in 1991 from AIDS-related pneumonia and guitarist Brian, 69, revealed that Freddie - who was 45 when he passed away - suffered terribly with the disease. Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, he said: "The problem was actually his foot - and, tragically there was very little left of it.

Chicago, IL

