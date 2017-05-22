Australian Man Tests Positive for HIV...

Australian Man Tests Positive for HIV While on PrEP Regimen

An Australian man has tested HIV positive while undergoing treatment as prevention by using Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis . The therapy has been show to reduce HIV transmission by up to 99 percent.

Chicago, IL

