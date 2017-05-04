As fentanyl moves in, even taxi drive...

As fentanyl moves in, even taxi drivers need to know how to save users, group says

CBC News

Working groups have begun meeting in New Brunswick as the province looks at the fentanyl crisis and how best to track, treat and educate people about the deadly drug. Debby Warren wants everyone, from taxi drivers to emergency shelter workers, to be educated about the fentanyl crisis in New Brunswick and how to help someone who is suffering from an overdose.

