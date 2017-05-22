There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 23 hrs ago, titled AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis: A History Lesson on Resistance. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

These treasured words of Gandhi's are needed now more than ever. They resonate deeply as a strong reminder to walk the talk and that actions always speak louder than words.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.