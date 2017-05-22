AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis: A History Lesson on Resistance
There are 13 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 23 hrs ago, titled AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis: A History Lesson on Resistance. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:
These treasured words of Gandhi's are needed now more than ever. They resonate deeply as a strong reminder to walk the talk and that actions always speak louder than words.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
I always though ACT-UP had the better idea then opening up a donor supported clinic, although all those like Fenway in Boston and GMHC were important, too: Make the government do its job. The government has the money, more money than Gates and Koch and Zuckerberg and all the rest.
|
#6 6 hrs ago
Given that AIDS has overwhelmingly killed heterosexuals who got it via vaginal intercourse - to the tune of scores and scores of millions of people - our closet case homophobes might actually be preserving their own immune health with their little "slips" at the local boothstore they keep having.
But please, no more hookups in the basement mensrooms at your reparative therapy headquarters. If the home office finds out there will be big trouble.
|
#8 4 hrs ago
More like a history lesson in homosexual sickness and disease. And this is one lesson about homosexuality that actually needs to be taught in schools. Considering that almost all HIV/AIDS cases in America today are among homosexual and bisexual men.
|
#9 4 hrs ago
Zuckerberg, Koch and Gates are not in debt, the government is, big time. The government's job is not to clean up your mess. Your job is to stop making the mess.
|
#10 4 hrs ago
Let their governments clean up that mess.
|
#11 3 hrs ago
You're stupid. No one expects the US government to have no debt. Not even the anti Semitic return to the gold standard types do, really. The discretionary part of the US budget is many hundreds of billions of dollars each years. Gates' worth is "only" in the tens of billions. My analysis about where the money is was correct, as usual, despite your getting so p i ssed of about it.
Wondering: "I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
|
#12 2 hrs ago
Your 'analysis' is laughable. The government has a negative net worth. They have no money. They borrow every penny they spend. Discretionary, BWAHAHAHA!
I see your urine fetish is still going strong. If those weren't your shoes you are wishing they were.
|
#13 2 hrs ago
|
#14 2 hrs ago
I realize you are a sick racist, but the point there was that defaming gay men on the basis of AIDS doesn't make sense since the overwhelmingly bulk of AIDS deaths has been among heterosexuals via vaginal intercourse. And it's correct, as usual.
|
#15 2 hrs ago
The government spends hundreds upon hundreds of billions on non entitlement programs each year come hell or high water. The trick for social movements is to fight for that money, which is public tax money, not to start up non profits funded solely or mostly by private donations.
Your comments on macro economics are even stupider than your usual trolling.
|
#16 2 hrs ago
Sure, everyone defames gay men and everyone but you is a closet case.
|
#17 2 hrs ago
The 'government' spends nothing. The taxpayers do. The government takes it and uses it as they see fit. In my household, discretionary is the money you have left after everything that isn't discretionary is paid. People, and governments, that spend more than they take in are in debt. Simple fact.
|
Since: May 17
21
Location hidden
|
#19 1 hr ago
He actually thinks that we care?
His liberal media does not even caste about the gays bring gathered and herded in Chechnya.
We care about that and we are willing to make a trade.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC