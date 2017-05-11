AIDS Walk Baltimore raises $100,000

AIDS Walk Baltimore raises $100,000

Some 600 attendees including volunteers participated in the annual AIDS Walk & Run Baltimore at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore on May 7. The event raised nearly $100,000 to support Chase Brexton Health Care's HIV/AIDS outreach and infectious disease and case management services, which provide critical HIV/AIDS care and prevention in Baltimore. Special guests included Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen; Chase Brexton President and CEO Patrick Mutch; emcee Chardelle Moore of Fox 45 Baltimore; with music by DJ Shay and the Baltimore Gay Men's Chorus.

