AIDS slowdown but 100,000 have it

Kota Kinabalu: Slightly over 100,000 people in Malaysia have HIV/AIDS since the first case surfaced in 1986, said the Health Ministry's National Adviser for Infectious Diseases, Datuk Dr Christopher Lee. Speaking to the Daily Express after presenting his paper on Malaysia National One Health Initiative at the 3rd Borneo Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease Congress at Le Meridien Hotel, here, Thursday, Dr Lee said: "The tally shows that the peak year was 2002 when 10,000 new cases were detected throughout the country.

