AIDS groups spell out how the propose...

AIDS groups spell out how the proposed massive budget cuts will harm both local and global funding.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: POZ

President Trump unveiled his proposed budget for fiscal year 2018, which starts October 1, and, as Reuters reports , the plan calls for a $3.6 trillion cut in government spending during the next 10 years, mostly from health care and assistance programs for the poor, including Medicaid. Although the plan is not likely to pass Congress, it reveals Trump's vision of the role of government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... 14 min Hank 24
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) Tue Louie 48
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Mon Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC