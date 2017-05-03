A small African country with a powerful voice
The recent film "A United Kingdom" tells the story of Botswana's maverick first president who defied convention and caused an international scandal by marrying a British woman he met as a law student at Oxford. Seretse Khama , who went on to become a revered figure, set the tone for the country's progressive policies, which I glimpsed while on a recent visit to the small southern African nation.
