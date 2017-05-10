a Out of the Closeta Store Opens in S...

a Out of the Closeta Store Opens in St. Petersburg to Address Floridaa s HIV/AIDS Epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Business Wire

AHF's newly built flagship facility in St. Petersburg's Skyway Marina District offers a thrift store, free HIV testing, and AHF Pharmacy For a limited time, shoppers who take an HIV test at the new site can register to win a 2017 Vespa Sprint Scooter. )--AIDS Healthcare Foundation will open the first Out of the Closet Thrift Store in St. Petersburg, FL on Saturday, May 13 th , with a grand opening celebration starting at 10:00 a.m .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Apr 25 Anon 2
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Apr 25 Anon 5
HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating Apr 24 STD Dating 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,616 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC