400 patients treated by HIV positive doctor offered blood tests

9 hrs ago Read more: ITV

The recall affects 401 patients who were under the care of the locum doctor, who has not been named, at three hospitals between June 2010 and February 2015. Doctors have said the risk of transmission is "extremely low" as transmission of the virus "can only occur if health workers themselves have an injury with bleeding when they are delivering patient care".

