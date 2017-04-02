Years of fundraising culminates in AI...

Years of fundraising culminates in AIDS Garden of Reflection at National Arboretum

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: ABC News

Red blooms will blossom all year round at Canberra's National Arboretum in a garden dedicated to those who have died of AIDS. Four new gardens officially opened today and are the first of an eventual seven that will form the Gallery of Gardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Fri kenbrave 2,276
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Thu linamm6 176
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Thu linamm6 79
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mar 20 Christaliban 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,986,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC