Years of fundraising culminates in AIDS Garden of Reflection at National Arboretum
Red blooms will blossom all year round at Canberra's National Arboretum in a garden dedicated to those who have died of AIDS. Four new gardens officially opened today and are the first of an eventual seven that will form the Gallery of Gardens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Fri
|kenbrave
|2,276
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Thu
|linamm6
|176
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Thu
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC