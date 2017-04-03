World Health Day: Saraki raises conce...

World Health Day: Saraki raises concern over withdrawal of international funding for HIV/AIDS

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday called for increased global attention for HIV/AIDS funding in Nigeria. In a statement by Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Saraki said that the fate of over 3.4 million Nigerians living with the infection would be uncertain with poor funding.

