World Health Day: Saraki raises concern over withdrawal of international funding for HIV/AIDS
The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday called for increased global attention for HIV/AIDS funding in Nigeria. In a statement by Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Saraki said that the fate of over 3.4 million Nigerians living with the infection would be uncertain with poor funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 4
|linamm6
|2,281
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 3
|Mangasto
|177
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC