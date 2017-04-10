Word on the Hill: Recess
House members including Arizona's David Schweikert, pictured here with his daughter, Olivia, are in their districts this week. It's National Youth HIV & AIDS Awareness Day and Advocates for Youth , an organization that informs young people about reproductive health, will host a briefing on Capitol Hill today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sun
|gshot
|80
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Sun
|gshot
|178
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 4
|linamm6
|2,281
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC