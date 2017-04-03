With 67 new cases, Larkana has 1545 H...

With 67 new cases, Larkana has 1545 HIV positive patients09-Apr-1714

LARKANA: As many as 67 new HIV positive cases were reported at HIV/AIDS Treatment & Care Center during last three months, raising the number of registered patients to 1545 in Larkana which indeed is very alarming situation for which government will have to take serious efforts to curb it from further spreading. Out of these 67 patients, 12 are women and 55 men.

