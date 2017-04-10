What is HIV/AIDS Bill? All your questions answered
In efforts to strengthen public health legislature for the HIV community, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome Bill, 2017. The Bill had been passed by the Rajya Sabha on March 22 earlier this year.
