Vending machines at a Chinese university stock on-the-spot HIV tests
Sitting alongside packs of instant noodles and cans of soft drink, a northern Chinese university is offering HIV testing kits in its updated vending machines. Harbin Medical University is the second university in Heilongjiang province to sell the test kits through vending machines, joining the Harbin University of Science and Technology, Xinhua reported.
