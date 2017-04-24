UN expresses concern over HIV prevale...

UN expresses concern over HIV prevalence in Karachi

Islamabad, April 27 - Pakistan should chip in with all resources available to contain HIV, a senior official of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS has said, a media report said on Thursday. Since Karachi is among the top cities of the world where HIV's prevalence is high, it is time to work more efficiently among such communities in this city, including raising awareness among all stakeholders to keep the disease in check, said Mamadou Sakho, Country Director, UNAIDS Pakistan and Afghanistan, at a media briefing on Wednesday.

