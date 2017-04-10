Truvada: a a'Game ChangerA' in the Fi...

Truvada: a a'Game ChangerA' in the Fight Against HIV/Aids

In the ongoing fight to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, healthcare providers are beginning to prescribe a pill that acts as a bulwark against the disease by decreasing the chance of infection by 99% if taken every day, according to clinical trials. Truvada, also known as PREP , is a combination of two anti-retroviral drugs that block an enzyme which fuses the HIV virus with a person's DNA.

