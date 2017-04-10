Truvada: a a'Game ChangerA' in the Fight Against HIV/Aids
In the ongoing fight to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, healthcare providers are beginning to prescribe a pill that acts as a bulwark against the disease by decreasing the chance of infection by 99% if taken every day, according to clinical trials. Truvada, also known as PREP , is a combination of two anti-retroviral drugs that block an enzyme which fuses the HIV virus with a person's DNA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Society for Quality.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|80
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 4
|linamm6
|2,281
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC