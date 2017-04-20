This pin-studded dildo could be the world's most painful sex toy
The sculpture, dubbed 'the world's most painful sex toy' was created by artist Paul Chisholm in response to his HIV diagnosis. The six-inch sculpture is now set to go under the hammer in the Terrence Higgins Trust's annual online auction.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 16
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
