Think you've got an STI? You could have THIS common penis condition instead
You've probably heard about women suffering from yeast infections like thrush, but men can be struck down with the condition too. Typically men experience thrush symptoms around the head of the penis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 16
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC