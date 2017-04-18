The risk is particularly high the fir...

The risk is particularly high the first year after receiving an HIV diagnosis.

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: POZ

Researchers studied a cohort of all 88,994 people diagnosed with HIV in the two British nations between 1997 and 2012 and linked the data with the Office of National Statistics' death data as well as death data from HIV physicians' offices. Findings were presented at the British HIV Association conference in Liverpool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truvada? Apr 17 BGO 3
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 17 Billy 81
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 16 Daniel 2,282
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS Apr 12 Spotted Girl 3
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Apr 9 gshot 178
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC