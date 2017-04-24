The HIV Test Is Positive; How Do You Deliver the News?
A 25-year-old female visits her family physician for a general checkup and asks about contraceptive options. "I'm in a new relationship," she says, "and I'm not certain what my best choice is."
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Academy of Family Physicians.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|13 hr
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Mon
|STD Dating
|1
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 16
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC