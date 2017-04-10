The HIV-positive singer collaborated with W magazine and amfAR for the new work. Watch it here
Mykki Blanco, an HIV-positive singer who transcends genres and genders, sings about HIV stigma in his newest video, "Hideaway." Created with W magazine and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, the video was released April 10 to coincide with National Youth HIV and AIDS Awareness Day .
