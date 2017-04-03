The evolution of safe sex
You probably learned about safe sex when you were in school. The usual message back then was to use condoms every time to prevent STIs and HIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a partner
|7 hr
|linamm6
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|linamm6
|2,281
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Mangasto
|177
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
