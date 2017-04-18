The Better Big Pharma Stock: AbbVie or Gilead?
Going back to its days as a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories , AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of companies in the S&P 500 that have raised dividends for at least 25 years. One of the main reasons why AbbVie is a better stock to buy than Gilead is because their fundamentals are moving in opposite directions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Mon
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC