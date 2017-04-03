The Avant-Garde Awards promote resear...

The Avant-Garde Awards promote research in HIV treatment and prevention in drug users.

Three scientists received 2017 Avant-Garde Awards for HIV/AIDS Research, which highlight novel approaches to HIV prevention and treatment among drug users. According to a press release from the National Institute on Drug Abuse , each scientist will receive $500,000 a year for five years for his specific research.

