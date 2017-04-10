Scripps Florida Scientist awarded $4.8 million to bring HIV vaccine closer to human trials
April 11, 2017 - Professor Michael Farzan, co-chair of the Department of Immunology and Microbiology on the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute has received $4.8 million in funding through a 2017 Avant-Garde Award for HIV/AIDS research from the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Drug Abuse . The new funding will support a five-year project, led by Farzan, to bring a potential HIV vaccine closer to human clinical trials.
