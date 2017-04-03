Researchers discover a protein to pro...

Researchers discover a protein to provide protection from cancer, HIV

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Washington D.C. [USA], April 10 : A team of US researchers has discovered a protein that can help the vaccinations be more effective and provide protection from cancer, HIV and influenza. Researchers from Boston University's school of medicine purified a protein - called PorB - found on the exterior of bacteria and used it as an accessory to provide a better vaccination response.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 15 hr gshot 80
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 15 hr gshot 178
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 4 linamm6 2,281
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mar 20 Christaliban 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC