Research uncovers life-saving benefits in the battle against viruses

At-risk patients, such as those with HIV or transplant recipients, could benefit from potentially life-saving study carried out by a University of Surrey led group of international researchers. The research, led by Professor Vince Emery, Senior Vice-President and Professor of Translational Virology at the University of Surrey, has developed a model that will provide vital insight into how best to help patients with Cytomegalovirus infection, particularly those who have undergone organ transplantation.

