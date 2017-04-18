Research uncovers life-saving benefits in the battle against viruses
At-risk patients, such as those with HIV or transplant recipients, could benefit from potentially life-saving study carried out by a University of Surrey led group of international researchers. The research, led by Professor Vince Emery, Senior Vice-President and Professor of Translational Virology at the University of Surrey, has developed a model that will provide vital insight into how best to help patients with Cytomegalovirus infection, particularly those who have undergone organ transplantation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 16
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC