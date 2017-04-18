Research uncovers life-saving benefit...

Research uncovers life-saving benefits in the battle against viruses

7 hrs ago

At-risk patients, such as those with HIV or transplant recipients, could benefit from potentially life-saving study carried out by a University of Surrey led group of international researchers. The research, led by Professor Vince Emery, Senior Vice-President and Professor of Translational Virology at the University of Surrey, has developed a model that will provide vital insight into how best to help patients with Cytomegalovirus infection, particularly those who have undergone organ transplantation.

