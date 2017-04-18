Pretreatment HIV, immune activation levels determine their persistence during treatment
A study led by a Massachusetts General Hospital investigator may have answered a major debate in HIV research - whether the tiny amounts of HIV that persist in patients receiving long-term antiretroviral treatment cause or are caused by the elevated levels of inflammation and immune system activation that also persist during ART. In a report published in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens , a research team from the NIH-funded AIDS Clinical Trials Group describes finding that pretreatment viral levels and immune activation appear to determine the extent of HIV persistence and inflammation during ART.
