Potential for CytoDyn's PRO 140 for Treating HIV Patients Deemed Too...
CytoDyn Inc. , a biotechnology company focused on the development of new antibody therapies for combating human immunodeficiency virus infection, announces that its application for Orphan Drug Designation was not granted by the Office of Orphan Products Development of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because PRO 140 appears to have the potential to treat more than just the subset of multi-drug resistant HIV patients for which the designation was requested. CytoDyn is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial with PRO 140 in combination with other antiretroviral agents in the patient population submitted to the FDA in the ODD application.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|17 hr
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|19 hr
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC