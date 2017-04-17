Potential for CytoDyn's PRO 140 for Treating HIV Patients Deemed Too...

Potential for CytoDyn's PRO 140 for T...

CytoDyn Inc. , a biotechnology company focused on the development of new antibody therapies for combating human immunodeficiency virus infection, announces that its application for Orphan Drug Designation was not granted by the Office of Orphan Products Development of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because PRO 140 appears to have the potential to treat more than just the subset of multi-drug resistant HIV patients for which the designation was requested. CytoDyn is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial with PRO 140 in combination with other antiretroviral agents in the patient population submitted to the FDA in the ODD application.

