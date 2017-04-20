Porn Star Mia Khalifa Jokes About Her HIV Rumors On Twitter
Seems not just false but pretty obviously false, as the report that started it all claimed the industry was in fear of an outbreak - and Mia got out of the porn game way back in 2015. But there are two things we know to be true about the Internet, and the first is that rumors NEVER die.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 16
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC