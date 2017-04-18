Philadelphia Activist Stops Taking Hi...

Philadelphia Activist Stops Taking His HIV Medications to Protest Leadership of LGBTQ Health Center

Philadelphia activist Abdul-Aliy Muhammad has pledged to stop taking his HIV medications in protest of Nurit Shein, the CEO and executive director of the Mazzoni Center, Philadelphia's LGBTQ health center. Muhammad's pledge follows a walkout by 60 Mazzoni staff members during a staff meeting this last Thursday - it was the second staff walkout this month.

