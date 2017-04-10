Pending cuts could cripple Fentanyl f...

Pending cuts could cripple Fentanyl fight

17 hrs ago

In the midst of the fentanyl crisis, a local organization that provides overdose training and harm reduction is bracing for the loss of a major chunk of its funding. ANKORS was founded in 1992 at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis and provides services around HIV and Hepatitis C, harm reduction and prevention education.

