Parliament passes HIV and AIDS bill

Parliament passes HIV and AIDS bill

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: The Parliament on Tuesday passed a vital HIV and AIDS Bill, ensuring equal rights while seeking treatment, education and job by people living with HIV. Terming the unanimous passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha as "historic", health minister J P Nadda said the government "stands committed for free treatment of HIV patients."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS 13 hr NEGROES STINK 2
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 9 gshot 80
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Apr 9 gshot 178
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 4 linamm6 2,281
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC