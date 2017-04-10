Parliament passes HIV and AIDS bill
NEW DELHI: The Parliament on Tuesday passed a vital HIV and AIDS Bill, ensuring equal rights while seeking treatment, education and job by people living with HIV. Terming the unanimous passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha as "historic", health minister J P Nadda said the government "stands committed for free treatment of HIV patients."
