Parliament passes HIV/AIDS Bill5 min ago

8 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, April 11 Parliament on Tuesday passed the HIV and AIDS Bill, which provides for the prevention and control of the disease and protection of human rights of those affected by it with the Lok Sabha's nod to the legislation. "It will empower the people affected with the disease by giving them legal sanctity," Health Minister J. P. Nadda said in his reply to the debate in the lower house before the bill was passed.

