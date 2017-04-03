OUTspoken: Redwood Giants prepare for...

OUTspoken: Redwood Giants prepare for AIDS Lifecycle ride

Read more: Times-Standard

The lines between personal and professional blur for a few members of the Redwood Giants, the local team of cyclists who are preparing to take part in the annual AIDS Lifecycle ride, a 545-mile trek from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Team captain Michael Weiss and team member Shaun Peterson both work for the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services in HIV prevention.

Explore More Topix

About Topix

