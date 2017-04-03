Number of HIV diagnoses in region rises in two decades
THE number of new HIV diagnoses in Midlands and the East of England soared five times in the last two decades. The increase started after a relatively stable period between 1986 and 1996, when the number of new HIV diagnoses fluctuated between 190 and 204.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Scunthorpe.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|gshot
|80
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|20 hr
|gshot
|178
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 4
|linamm6
|2,281
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC