Not One, but Two Types of Immune Cells Likely Make Up HIVa s Reservoir
Researchers have found that in addition to CD4s, macrophage cells can harbor HIV even in the face of antiretroviral treatment. In yet another finding that complicates HIV cure science, researchers have established that in addition to CD4s, macrophage immune cells can harbor virus in the face of antiretroviral treatment and prompt a viral rebound if treatment is interrupted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Wed
|timmr
|2,283
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC