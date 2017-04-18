No link found between HIV levels and immune activation during antiretroviral treatment
Despite successful treatment, people receiving antiretroviral drugs continue to have small amounts of human immunodeficiency virus in their blood, as well as elevated immune system activation. However, new research published in PLOS Pathogens shows no correlation between these two measurements.
