Nine Groups Receive Grants to Fight HIV in the South, Thanks to EJAF and ETAF
Nine groups fighting HIV in the Southern United States received a total of $485,000 in grants from the Elton John AIDS Foundation in partnership with The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation . The latest round of grants arrives from a continued partnership between the two foundations to battle the AIDS epidemic in the South, where the funding is needed most, according to a press release from ETAF , which provided $150,000 in support to the grants.
