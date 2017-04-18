Nine Groups Receive Grants to Fight H...

Nine Groups Receive Grants to Fight HIV in the South, Thanks to EJAF and ETAF

Nine groups fighting HIV in the Southern United States received a total of $485,000 in grants from the Elton John AIDS Foundation in partnership with The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation . The latest round of grants arrives from a continued partnership between the two foundations to battle the AIDS epidemic in the South, where the funding is needed most, according to a press release from ETAF , which provided $150,000 in support to the grants.

