NIH-funded research to explore economic stability's impact on HIV infection

UChicago Medicine's Center for Interdisciplinary Inquiry and Innovation in Sexual and Reproductive Health to collaborate with others in Chicago, Boston, L.A. The University of Chicago Medicine's Center for Interdisciplinary Inquiry and Innovation in Sexual and Reproductive Health has launched a research initiative aimed at reducing HIV infection and transmission among vulnerable youth of color, including young men who have sex with men and young transgender women. The goal of this project is to provide job readiness and employment skills to increase placement within companies with existing diversity and inclusion policies that protect LGBTQ young people.

